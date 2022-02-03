Jasmine Rae, Vogue Featured Cake Maker, Teaches Elite Cake Decorating Retreat in Strada Toscana Tuscany, Italy

Fine Art Cake Maker, Jasmine Rae, is Italy's Newest Inspiration Jasmine Rae Teaches Cake Making Workshop in Tuscany, Italy

2021 San Francisco's Top 10 Cake Baker, Jasmine Rae of Jasmine Rae Cakes, Joins Team to Inspire Artistic Voices, Business Principles and Decorating Techniques.

My hope is the workshop attendees would fly away with inspiration, clarity, and a seedling they could plant in their business and watch grow.” — Jasmine Rae, Fine Art Cake Maker of Jasmine Rae Cakes

STRADA TOSCANA, TUSCANY, ITALY, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae de Lung and 7 illustrious cake makers illuminated attendees' mastery of cake decorating last November in Strada Toscana Tuscany, Italy for a welcoming cake making retreat. The participants in the workshop were invited to ingest their experience, translate it into their cake pieces, talk about it, and receive reflection from others.

"Jasmine Rae’s cake design workshop was nothing less than fabulous!" exclaims tour-guide Pamela Haack.

This 2022, Jasmine Rae brings her inspiration from Italy back to her San Franciscan based Jasmine Rae Cakes creations. She was enchanted by the Tuscan way of life. The retreat nature of Strada Toscana enriched attendees with stories, history, tours, local artisans, amidst a stunning setting. Observations from the locals, the buildings, the land, and their stories provided meaning from the gestalt of the setting inspiring breath-taking cake decorating. This year, Jasmine Rae's cake creations will express revelation from her tour-guided visit to Citta della Pieve: the relationship the Italian people have to the land is one of maturity and mutual respect.

“I'm fascinated by materials curled by the effect of time. I recreate this look of aging afresh, in food ironically, abusing my decorative sugar surfaces with a delicate hand, pushing the sugar's potential for that richness beyond what I've previously known or seen, forging textures that play with light and shadow. Each cake shows me something new,” informs Jasmine de Lung.

Jasmine Rae de Lung cake designs appear in VOGUE and Wedding Rule's Top 10 Wedding Cake Bakers. Her cakes are whimsical, organic, surprising, or even austere—a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a chemical explosion of sugar. @JasmineRaeCakes sculpts masterpieces worldwide from Italy, Dubai, Malaysia and more.

Jasmine Rae de Lung is born in San Francisco. She earned her masters while running her cake studio Jasmine Rae Cakes established in 2006, after a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science and a M.A. in Psychology. The cornerstone of Jasmine Rae’s work is the natural process—relying on experienced skills to set up her materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries; and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. She holds her client in mind, replaying the parts of herself that overlap with theirs, their vision, their celebration, until they have an outcome that is personal and authentic.

Be inspired by Jasmine Rae's Cake Inspirations on Instagram @JasmineRaeCakes. Jasmine Rae is passioned to teach.