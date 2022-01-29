Quantum Society Event Has Sean Kelly Become the World’s First Person to Tune Into a Speaker Panel From The Metaverse
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3 company launch - Quantum Society - happened during The North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami. The celebration took place in a private mansion with a Tulum-inspired garden. The event became one of the most notable after-parties during the conference, attended by many large players in the space.
Founder of Quantum Society & First Gen Industries Alex Wagner joined the panel discussion together with Coinfund CEO Jake Brukhman, Orca Capital CEO Jeff Sekinger, Rarible Co-founder Alex Salnikov, and Co-founder of the Chibi Dinos NFT Sean Kelly, who joined the discussion via metaverse. The topic of the panel discussion that intrigued all 300 attendees was “How will Web 3 alter the population’s perception of money?”
The panel shared many insights on the direction in which Crypto & NFTs are heading. The speakers also educated attendees on how to properly evaluate opportunities in the market. After making history with Sean Kelly, the night ended off with food, drinks and casual networking.
About Quantum Society:
Quantum society is an NFT community focused on empowering businesses and communities to profitably enter Web3. They have a treasury which owns many e-commerce businesses. The community offers scholarships within their ecosystem for members to learn e-commerce skillsets that empower people to make 6 figure incomes. Quantum Society has other ways members can earn within their ecosystem through NFT trading and future staking utility.
Quantum Society collection consists of 4400 NFTs. They aim to become the #1 profit-driven ecosystem that mentally and financially empowers businesses and communities to collectively seize as much Web3 opportunity as possible.
Each NFT serves as a key to the future roadmap, in which holders gain access to exclusive tech, licensing rights, events, pre-sales and discounts for Tokens, DAOs and NFT projects that Quantum Society builds and incubates.
