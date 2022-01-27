Submit Release
Registry Partners Launches Online Training Program To Upskill Hospital Staff

Registry Partners has launched a new sepsis mentoring program

Sepsis mentoring program will support healthcare in closing the talent gap

As hospitals are dealing with staffing challenges, this is an opportunity to educate new experts to replace staff members who have left or to train a backup.”
— Sandy Dalen, registry services director
BURLINGTON, NC, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As hospital staff shortages reach critical rates, one healthcare company, already known for successful oncology mentoring and training programs, has launched an online sepsis mentoring program.

Registry Partners, the nation’s leader in patient registry management and consulting services, has announced a new web-based sepsis mentoring program launching in February 2022. The program will assist healthcare facilities in training experts in sepsis measurement who will be responsible for managing the collection, submission, sharing and follow-up of sepsis data.

"As hospitals are dealing with staffing challenges, this is an opportunity to educate new experts to replace staff members who have left or to train a backup," stated Sandy Dalen, registry services director. "Having one or more staff members with expertise in sepsis is vital, as sepsis measurement is mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If erroneous data is submitted, it can impact reimbursement."

The mentoring program will be conducted via a Google classroom, using web-based video conferencing. Applicants will receive one week (30 to 40 hours based on a facility's needs) of instruction, plus three weeks of case abstraction time.

The ideal mentee is someone responsible for abstracting a healthcare facility's sepsis charts and sharing their sepsis data with its sepsis team, including staff who need to understand the CMS-SEP-1 Early Management Bundle and Severe Sepsis/Septic Shock measure.

After the program, mentees will have achieved a detailed understanding and comfort level with sepsis data and abstraction that allows them to feel confident in sharing data with their facilities leadership team to help drive improvements.

"Our program will help ensure there is hospital staff with the expertise to abstract sepsis cases with a full sense of accuracy," said Dalen. “They will also be able to work with their sepsis team on improving outcomes and clearly explain those outcomes and opportunities to the frontline, management and executive groups."

Healthcare organizations looking for more information on the Sepsis Mentoring Program can contact info@registrypartners.com To learn more about Registry Partners, please visit www.registrypartners.com.

