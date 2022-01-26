Public Notice - Comment on Period on the District's UST Program Approval
PUBLIC NOTICE
Opportunity to comment on the District's Underground Storage Tank (UST) Program Approval with EPA.
On January 27, 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published simultaneously a Proposed Rule and a Direct Final Rule entitled “District of Columbia: Final Approval of State Underground Storage Tank Program Revisions, Codification, and Incorporation by Reference- Proposed Rule". The proposed rule (FRL-8879-01-R3) provides for a 30-day comment period on the Direct Final Rule (FRL-8854-01-R3) District of Columbia’s Final Approval on the State’s SPA application.
The 30-day public comment period is open from January 27, 2022 through February 27, 2022. Submit your comments identified by docket number EPA-R03-UST-2020-0715, at regulations.gov. Follow the online instructions for submitting comments and/or other requests.
The publication and all supporting materials can be electronically accessed at the Federal Public Register.