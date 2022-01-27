NexGen Sanitation is launching Portable Restroom Franchise utilizing industry changing equipment & processes

The only dedicated franchise for Portable Restrooms is also green!

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are officially launching the NexGen Sanitation Franchise for the US market. This franchise is the ideal business for those that would like to become a Portable Restroom Operator (PRO). Our franchise will be utilizing innovative technology and processes to help our locations quickly make a splash in their local markets. NexGen Sanitation is the only franchise currently catering exclusively to the Portable Sanitation Industry!

The portable toilet business has made small incremental changes to the equipment that was developed 50 years ago. Instead of small steps, we are here to bring innovation and a green focus by completely updating everything. Including restrooms, trucks, transport, eliminate harmful chemicals while cleaning, customer feedback, automated billing and so much more.

NexGen Sanitation will exclusively utilize the Patented P-Pod Folding Portable Restroom, developed over the past 6 years and will now be made in the US. The advantages of this unit over a traditional portable restroom are many including;

• Patented Folding Mechanism

• Ability to stack them 3 high in the same space 1 traditional unit fits

• Manufactured from 100% Recycled Plastic and recyclable (industry first)

• Infused with Microban 24 Antimicrobial making it the most hygienic restroom on the market

• Removable Tank so customers can choose witch one best suits their needs (Drop/Recirculating/Flushing)

• Customers will enjoy 30% more interior space in a P-Pod over a traditional unit

We will provide end-to-end support for our franchisees allowing them to operate the business and provide exceptional customer service. We will utilize Air-Vote customer feedback platform to ensure each restroom user has a great experience.

The leadership team includes Franchise industry veteran Patrick Kiessling who helped develop and work with over 10 different franchise brands and he will be the Chief Franchising Officer. Curtis Ingalls a well-known name in the sanitation industry for his other companies Crapper King and PPod Manufacturing will be the CEO of NexGen Sanitation.

For more information, please visit our website at www.NexGenSanitation.com