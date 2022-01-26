MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 17, 2022 to Monday, January 24, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 17, 2022, through Monday, January 24, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 63 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 17, 2022

A Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-007-238

A Ruger Security 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Michael Lee Charles, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-007-370

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Corey Everett Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-007-648

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-007-749

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 22-007-819

A .22 caliber “Ghost Gun” revolver and a Beretta U22 Neos .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Kaneisha Lajuan Childress, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Threats to do Bodily Harm while Armed. CCN: 22-007-829

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-007-927

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Isaiah Louis Fleming, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-007-957

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old James Norris, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-007-968

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brian Phelps, of Northeast, D.C., for No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-029

A Smith & Wesson .32 revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of Blagden Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-008-057

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

A Del-ton DTI15 .223 assault rifle was recovered in the 3800 block of Halley Terrance, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old James Ray Hall, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business. CCN: 22-008-258

A Ruger 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-008-292

A Kahr ST9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-008-305

A Smith & Wesson 10-5 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-008-344

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6100 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-405

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Smith & Wesson 10-5 .38 caliber revolver, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Joshua Micah White, of Southeast, D.C., 31-year-old Dejuan Anderson, of Northeast, D.C., 28-year-old Domonique Joshua Smith, of Southeast, D.C., 30-year-old Gerald Lorenzo Long, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Kiyon Rashaad Robles, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-439

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-008-441

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jermaine Anthony Scriven, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-458

A Glock 22 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Cory Darnell Branch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-465

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jordan Waldron, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-467

A Taurus PT99 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Delante Hamilton Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-476

Thursday, January 20, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-638

Three Umarex G19 .177 caliber BB guns were recovered in the 4100 block of Linnean Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-008-748

A Diamondback DB-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 17th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-008-886

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Keondre Reel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-008-985

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marvell Knight, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-009-002

Friday, January 21, 2022

A Glock 20 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of E Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-133

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 53rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Deangelo Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-009-220

A Beretta S685 12 gauge shotgun, a Henry Arms .22 caliber rifle, and a Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-009-221

A Canik 55 T9DA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Jhurmon Akiya Johnson, Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-009-446

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyree Clarence Barker Burrs, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-009-448

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield M2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Charles Edwards, Jr., of Northwest. Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-009-611

Saturday, January 22, 2022

A Taurus 82S .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-009-704

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Bobby Thomas Price, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-009-850

Two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns and a Barra 009 .17 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Juan Shawn Norman, of Accokeek, MD, and 22-year-old Sorrell Tyree Carter, of Accokeek, MD, for Pistol License Violation, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-009-864

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Melvin Creel, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-009-866

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 700 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-009-870

A Lorcin L380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Romel Lewis Sawyer, of Northwest, D.C., and 30-year-old Michael Garvin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-009-874

Sunday, January 23, 2022

A Taurus PT111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old female juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence. CCN: 22-010-075

A Taurus PT111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old James Major, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-422

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Beonica Rene Corley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-431

A Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Raymond Lee Smith, Jr., of Southeast, D. C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-453

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-010-500

Monday, January 24, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, and 13-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Armed Carjacking, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-010-685

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-010-714

A Taurus Millennium G2 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Vincent Jermaine Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-823

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Bobby Lee Wade, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-826

A Rohm R6-31 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1500 block of Ogden Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Charles Kanief Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 22-010-872

A Smith & Wesson 686 .357 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Terrance Clay, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-010-899

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Braylon King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-010-903

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Rasheed Hasan Mull, of Mitchellville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-010-934

An Emperor Arms Cobra-12 12 gauge shotgun and a Mossberg 88 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-011-042

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###