Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3100 Block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 10:56 pm, the suspects gained entry into a residence at the listed location and took property from the victim. When the victim returned, two suspects were located inside the residence. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###