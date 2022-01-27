Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,544 in the last 365 days.

Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute Launches New Website

A global consortium that relentlessly creates actionable knowledge to mitigate unpredictable events impacts. Save lives, leverage technology, limit losses

This website truly represents our vision to bridge a significant gap in ESG sustainability and digital transformation risks from unseen events.”
— Manuel Vexler Executive Director
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI), a leading non-profit global consortium, is proud to announce the launch of its brand new website that is developed by Creative House, an 11-year-old award-winning digital company specialized in digital marketing and website development.

The new cotemporally designed site has a fresh look, increased functionality, and simple access to key information. It brings together industry leaders and trend-setters by providing Digital Transformation and ESG knowledge to help stakeholders establish concrete plans to protect them from unexpected events.

“As an innovative and creative company, we are always inspired to work with leading organizations that serve the future. It was our pleasure to support AKFI's endeavor in bridging the gap between Digital Transformation and ESG with forward-thinking industry expertise. We are honored to contribute as part of this movement.” Said Mike Pavlov, CEO at Creative House.

"We are thrilled to debut our new website to our members who are looking to understand how to leverage Digital Transformation and ESG to grow sustainable businesses," said Manuel Vexler, Executive Director at AKFI. "This website truly represents our vision to bridge a significant gap in ESG sustainability and digital transformation risks from unseen events."

Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI) offers the platform for member companies to transform knowledge into actionable, forward-looking plans which will guide companies to adequately respond to unexpected events and to integrate sustainability and digital transformation for value creation. For more information, please visit www.akfi.org.
About Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI)

AKFI is an industry consortium, a non-profit organization that provides the platform for enterprises, companies, and individual employees to forge new relationships, get new perspectives and develop strategies and plans by integrating ESG and Digital Transformation for risks mitigation and value creation.

Contact Information:
Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI)
Dallas, Texas
Phone: +1 561 289 8353
Email: execdirector@akfi.org
www.akfi.org
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12489764/

Executive Director
AKFI The Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute
562898353
execdirector@akfi.org

AKFI About Us

You just read:

Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute Launches New Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.