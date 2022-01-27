Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute Launches New Website
A global consortium that relentlessly creates actionable knowledge to mitigate unpredictable events impacts. Save lives, leverage technology, limit losses
This website truly represents our vision to bridge a significant gap in ESG sustainability and digital transformation risks from unseen events.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI), a leading non-profit global consortium, is proud to announce the launch of its brand new website that is developed by Creative House, an 11-year-old award-winning digital company specialized in digital marketing and website development.
— Manuel Vexler Executive Director
The new cotemporally designed site has a fresh look, increased functionality, and simple access to key information. It brings together industry leaders and trend-setters by providing Digital Transformation and ESG knowledge to help stakeholders establish concrete plans to protect them from unexpected events.
“As an innovative and creative company, we are always inspired to work with leading organizations that serve the future. It was our pleasure to support AKFI's endeavor in bridging the gap between Digital Transformation and ESG with forward-thinking industry expertise. We are honored to contribute as part of this movement.” Said Mike Pavlov, CEO at Creative House.
"We are thrilled to debut our new website to our members who are looking to understand how to leverage Digital Transformation and ESG to grow sustainable businesses," said Manuel Vexler, Executive Director at AKFI. "This website truly represents our vision to bridge a significant gap in ESG sustainability and digital transformation risks from unseen events."
Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI) offers the platform for member companies to transform knowledge into actionable, forward-looking plans which will guide companies to adequately respond to unexpected events and to integrate sustainability and digital transformation for value creation. For more information, please visit www.akfi.org.
About Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI)
AKFI is an industry consortium, a non-profit organization that provides the platform for enterprises, companies, and individual employees to forge new relationships, get new perspectives and develop strategies and plans by integrating ESG and Digital Transformation for risks mitigation and value creation.
Contact Information:
Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute (AKFI)
Dallas, Texas
Phone: +1 561 289 8353
Email: execdirector@akfi.org
www.akfi.org
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12489764/
Executive Director
AKFI The Actionable Knowledge Foundational Institute
562898353
execdirector@akfi.org
AKFI About Us