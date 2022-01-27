New Digital Marketing Agency Launches for Auto Repair and Tire Shops
Auto Industry Veterans Launch Venture to Help Independent Repair Shops and Tire DealersCORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new digital marketing agency has launched to help independent auto repair and tire shops grow their businesses. Floww Digital is a new venture between automotive industry veterans David Christopher, Keith Heavilin, and Neal Maier. The three co-founders also share extensive experience in digital marketing as David and Neal own Tread Partners (treadpartners.com), while Keith operates Yellow Fin Digital (yellowfindigital.com).
The hyper-focused digital marketing agency helps independent automotive repair shops and tire dealers implement digital marketing tactics and strategies to increase their customer base and sales. The proven techniques implemented by Floww Digital are straightforward, accountable, and created specifically for shops looking to put more cars in their bays.
While owners and managers are busy taking care of the day-to-day operations of their shops, Floww Digital can boost market share by building brands and implementing a custom digital marketing strategy. Businesses in the automotive aftermarket can take comfort and have confidence in digital marketing strategies developed from real-life experience. Floww Digital delivers custom strategies specifically created to connect potential customers with auto repair services in their area.
Floww Digital designs and builds custom websites for automotive repair shops and tire dealers, which serve as funnels to attract new business. These mobile-friendly sites function as a marketing centerpiece, accelerated by ROI-focused PPC (Pay-Per-Click) campaigns, SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategies to improve organic search engine rankings, and social media marketing tactics. This powerful blend of an attractive, easy-to-navigate website, superior SEO strategies, effective pay-per-click campaigns, and social media marketing can turbocharge an auto repair shop's advertising efforts.
Floww Digital is unique in that it was created by professionals with hands-on experience in the automotive industry. Its sole focus is to work only with independent, auto-related businesses, like automotive repair shops, tire dealers, and transmission repair shops.
For more information about Floww Digital, visit flowwauto.com or call 866-519-3353. Floww Digital offers a no-obligation, no-cost evaluation for shop owners and tire dealers interested in driving their businesses to the next level.
