Latest News: Judge David R. Strickler Reappointed to Copyright Royalty Board

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden reappointed Judge David R. Strickler as Copyright Royalty Judge to a six-year term. Strickler has served in the position since May 2013, when then-Librarian James H. Billington appointed him to fill a vacancy and complete the term of his predecessor. In 2016, Hayden reappointed Strickler to a six-year term.

“Judge Strickler is a valuable member of and an asset to the Copyright Royalty Board with an excellent reputation as a hardworking, respectful and fair judge,” Hayden said. “I am proud to reappoint him to an additional six-year term.”

Strickler received his master’s degree in economics from Columbia University in New York City in 1977, where he was a University Fellow. He earned his undergraduate degree, also in economics, in 1976, from New York University, where he was a Regents Scholar (and a member of the baseball team). He received his J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Miami School of Law in 1980, where he was a member of the Law Review. In law school, Strickler was also a law and economics fellow.

After law school, he spent several years as a federal litigator with the U.S. Department of Energy and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Thereafter, he was a commercial litigator in private practice in New Jersey for almost three decades.

Strickler is an adjunct professor at the NYU School of Law and in the NYU Steinhardt School’s Music Business program. He has also taught microeconomics and macroeconomics at Kean University and Brookdale College in New Jersey.

In the interdisciplinary area of copyrights, economics and law, Strickler is a member of the Society for Economic Research on Copyright Issues. He has served as a featured speaker at the society’s 2015 Annual Congress in Glasgow, Scotland; the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School; the Vanderbilt University School of Law; and the NYU Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy. Strickler has also served as an anonymous article referee for the Review of Economic Research on Copyright Issues (RERCI) and the Review of Industrial Organization, and as a panelist for the Association Littéraire et Artistique Internationale Canada. In December 2015, RERCI published an article by Strickler titled “Royalty Rate Setting for Sound Recordings by the United States Copyright Royalty Board: The Judicial Need for Independent Scholarly Economic Analysis.”

Strickler serves on the Copyright Royalty Board alongside interim Chief Copyright Royalty Judge Suzanne Barnett and Judge Steve Ruwe. The three copyright royalty judges are charged by statute with efficiently facilitating transactions required by law between copyright holders and distributors (www.loc.gov/crb). The judges conduct trial-type hearings between parties when the parties are unable to reach agreement on royalty terms, and facilitate distribution of royalties in concert with the U.S. Copyright Office.