NewMedicare.com Health Insurance and Medicare to Capture the Projected Increase in Beneficiaries

Health Insurance and Medicare Projected Increase in Beneficiaries NewMedicare.com
New Medicare Insurance to check out”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Enrollment in Medicare Advantage (MA) Plans is expected to reach 29.5 million people compared to 26.9 million enrolled in 2021. It is anticipated that MA plans will continue to provide a wide range of supplemental benefits to their beneficiaries. Plus, the projected enrollment in MA health plans would continue to increase in 2022.
Thus, a variety of Medicare Advantage plans offered by an increasing number of health insurance agents and companies would help millions of Americans access high-quality health care at a reduced cost. And to support private MA insurers capture the projected increase in Medicare beneficiaries, NewMedicare.com leads the way in expanding the future of marketing.
NewMedicare.com is an industry pioneer that leverages its proprietary lead exchange and technology platforms to provide high-quality leads to Medicare insurance companies and agents.
Scott Thompson, CEO of NewMedicare.com maintains, “The anticipated increase in the number of enrollments for MA and Medicare Supplemental Plans means a great opportunity for health insurance companies and agents. NewMedicare.com will pave the way for health insurance businesses by providing high-intent leads that convert. Our team leverages its powerful lead exchanges and technology platforms running algorithms that help to filter out junk leads. This means insurance companies and agents get access to exclusive leads.”
NewMedicare.com is a leading performance marketing company that bridges the gap between insurance companies and prospective beneficiaries seeking appropriate MA and Medicare supplemental health plans. This means the insurance companies and agents do not have to face the challenge of finding relevant customers as NewMedicare.com provides them with Exclusive Leads. All thanks to its team of experts who consistently monitor the quality of leads through a quality assurance process and appropriate tools. Since the Exclusive Leads are sold only once, they come at a higher premium relative to the Shared Leads offered. Thus, agents or companies looking for cost-effective alternatives can go for Shared Leads offered by NewMedicare.com.
“Our team understands the importance of quality lead generation and campaigns that scale for the MA health insurance businesses. They leverage the proprietary, cloud-based lead generation management system of NewMedicare.com to provide customers with leads that convert”, says Thompson.
As a pay performance marketeer, NewMedicare.com is paving the way to the future of marketing by delivering leads in real-time. This ensures that insurance teams can connect with the prospect the moment he contacts them through any media source. In case the agents are unable to answer the calls, NewMedicare.com ensures that they receive notifications for unanswered calls, which they can follow up on later.
NewMedicare.com promises high-quality, real-time leads that dramatically boost the business growth of insurance companies and agents. As a leading performance marketing company, it ensures that the marketing budget of health insurers delivers results.
About NewMedicare.com
NewMedicare.com is a pioneer in lead generation for Medicare health plans. It provides real-time leads to insurance agents and companies by leveraging its lead exchange platform running on algorithms that filter out the junk leads. The team at NewMedicare.com comprises industry experts who have been building and developing genuine customers for trusted brands over the years. These experts understand the dynamics of generating real-time quality leads and developing performance campaigns that scale for health insurance companies.
