MedicareLeads.com Steps Up to Bolster Health Insurance and Medicare in 2022 and Beyond
Health Insurance and Medicare in 2022 MedicareLeads.comFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though Medicare’s Annual Fall Open Enrollment Period closed on December 31, it offered an immense opportunity to the insurance agents and companies to sell their health coverage plans.
As per recent statistics, about 26.9 million are enrolled in Advantage Plans out of the total Medicare beneficiaries of approximately 63.6 million. Post the open enrolment period, Medicare beneficiaries who wish to change or drop their Medicare Advantage Plans are all prepped up to utilize the current open enrolment window.
This 3-month window opens on Jan. 1 and is expected to close on March 31. It will enable Medicare beneficiaries, who discover that their Advantage Plans are not an ideal fit, to switch or drop the plan altogether for basic Medicare.
Close to 10% of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch plans each year. Plus the Bidden Administration continues to reinforce the privatized form of Medicare Advantage (MA) in 2022 and beyond.
This means private insurance agents offering MA plans can definitely cater to the expected enrollees in the years to come. To support private insurers to take advantage of this, MedicareLeads.com would pave the way for them by offering high-intent leads.
MedicareLeads.com is a leading performance marketing company that leverages its proprietary lead exchange and technology platform to provide quality leads to insurance agents and companies. It enables the MA health plan providers to connect with potential MA plan customers seeking to change or switch plans that suit their requirements best.
Scott Thompson, CEO of MedicareLeads.com says, “The privatized form of Medicare presents an opportunity for the health insurance agents to offer their Medicare Advantage health coverage plans to MA enrollees. MedicareLeads.com is a lead generation platform that helps insurance agents in capturing highly-targeted prospects that convert to customers.”
MedicareLeads.com is able to capture highly targeted prospects for its customers by monitoring the quality of leads through its quality assurance process and tools. The lead generation platform sells leads only once. That is, it sells Exclusive Leads to MA insurance agents who become the first advertisers to have its access. This means such insurance agents have a greater chance of expanding their customer base significantly. Though, such exclusive leads come at a price.
In the case of budget-minded agents, they have the option to purchase Shared Leads from MedicareLeads.com that are cost-effective compared to the Exclusive Leads.
“Our real-time algorithms filter out the junk leads and help insurance agents connect with people searching for an appropriate MA health coverage plan, supplemental plans, and other related information. This means the leads are high-intent prospects that convert”, says Thompson.
The MedicareLeads.com team understands the importance of real quality lead generation and campaigns that scale for the MA health insurance business. They understand the nature of consumers and advertisers that result in verified, high-quality new customer acquisitions. Accordingly, they connect insurance agents with prospects seeking information on MA and Medicare supplemental plans.
If you want to seek new customers or expand the market as an insurance agent or business, MedicareLeads.com promises high-quality, real-time leads that dramatically boost your business growth.
About MedicareLeads.com
MedicareLeads.com is owned by Astoria Company and is a pioneer in lead generation for Medicare health plans. It leverages its powerful and proprietary lead exchange platform and provides real-time leads to insurance agents and companies. As a leading performance marketing company, the team at MedicareLeads.com has immense experience in advertising. Having an understanding of market dynamics and a team of experts ensures insurance companies have access to high-quality leads that convert.
