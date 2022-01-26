Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1354

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in certificate of title and security interests, further providing for content and effect of certificate of title; in rules of the road in general, further providing for platooning; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for accidents involving death or personal injury, for accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, for duty to give information and render aid, for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and for immediate notice of accident to police department; in equipment standards, further providing for promulgation of vehicle equipment standards; in inspection of vehicles, further providing for requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles; in size, weight and load, further providing for width of vehicles; and, in highly automated vehicles, further providing for definitions, providing for construction, further providing for Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory Committee and providing for operation of highly automated vehicles without a highly automated vehicle driver, for operation of highly automated vehicles with a highly automated motor vehicle driver, for operation of highly automated motor carrier vehicles, for operation of highly automated transportation network service, for licensing and registration, for insurance, for control and for regulations.