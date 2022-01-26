Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1143

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 41272, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 286 over Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, Indiana County, as the Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.