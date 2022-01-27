Carol Hoover, Well-Known Creative Expert, and Owner of Trio Now, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Show

Carol Hoover, Well-Known Creative Expert, and Owner of Trio Now Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Carol Hoover, Well-Known Creative Expert, and Owner of Trio Now Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.

Carol Hoover is a leading voice in the branding community. She has a unique look at marketing and branding, and it was an honor to have her on the show!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carol Hoover , Well-Known Creative Expert, and Owner of Trio Now Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Carol Hoover, distinguished Creative expert, and Owner of Trio Now joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Carol Hoover has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Carol Hoover joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECarol Hoover, a leading Creative expert, and influential Owner of Trio Now has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Carol Hoover of Trio Now joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Carol Hoover discusses the newest offerings of Trio Now, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares intellectual thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Carol Hoover joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Carol Hoover was nice. She has marvelous background in the Creativity space. The success of Trio Now is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Carol Hoover on the video series. Interviewing Carol Hoover was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was great to have Carol Hoover on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Carol Hoover of Trio Now has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly glad to have Carol Hoover on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Trio Now. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many keen and talented people are building amazing companies. Carol Hoover and Trio Now are providing an exemplary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a world class company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Carol Hoover who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Carol Hoover”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

Carol Hoover, Well-Known Creative Expert, and Owner of Trio Now Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.