Maryland Department of General Services Concludes the First Year of the Certified Maryland Procurement Officer Program

January 26, 2022

Office of State Procurement Presents Certifications to 164 Graduates for the Year

BALTIMORE, MD – Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today participated in the Office of State Procurement’s final Certified Maryland Procurement Officer (CMPO) graduation of 2021. The Lieutenant Governor was joined by Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., Chief Procurement Officer Michael Zimmerman, Deputy Chief Procurement Officer Mike Haifley, and Chief Learning Officer Dr. Victoria Steeger.

“The State of Maryland continuously works to procure the highest quality materials, equipment, supplies, and services necessary for each agency to perform its work to the best of its ability,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “I am proud of the men and women who have worked toward their certifications, and I am confident that you will continue to carry forward the same standards of excellence. I wish each of you much success in your future endeavors.”

The Maryland Procurement Academy offered five CMPO sessions from January 2021 to December 2021, each lasting 16 weeks. Each session featured 15 hybrid modules of: instructor led training (webinars), individual work (online), and small group work.

“The information provided in these certifications programs helps our procurement officers grow by expanding their knowledge and understanding of the ever-changing procurement process, and enhancing Maryland’s procurement efficiencies,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill. “DGS will continue to provide procurement officers across the state with the information they need to successfully and effectively advance their careers.”

The department trained and certified 164 procurement professionals in 26 state agencies and programs across the state in 2021, including:

Comptroller of Maryland

Maryland 529

Maryland Board of Elections

Maryland Cannabis Commission

Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation

Maryland Department of Commerce

Maryland Department of the Environment

Maryland Department of General Services

Maryland Department of Health

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Maryland Department of Human Services

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services

Maryland Department of Labor

Maryland Department of the Military

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Maryland Insurance Administration

Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Maryland School for the Deaf

Maryland State Department of Education

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

Maryland State Treasurer

“These CMPO classes provide our state procurement officers with the education and resources needed to ensure our state procurement runs smoothly,” said Chief Procurement Officer Mike Zimmerman. “The Office of State Procurement will continue offering CMPO classes in 2022, I look forward to seeing the successes of graduates from those and future classes.”

The next CMPO classes will begin on Tuesday, February 8 and will conclude on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The classes meet online with virtual live instruction with both video and online instruction included. Hands-on experience working on eMaryland Marketplace Advantage is also provided during classes. The program is geared towards state employees whose work relates to procurement, but do not do procurement as their daily, full time job. Additional information can be found on the Office of State Procurement website here.

