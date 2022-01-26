Governor Hogan Announces $16 Million in Capital Grant Funding

January 26, 2022

Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Performing Arts Center, Athletic Facilities, Medical Support and Treatment Centers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 13 capital grants agreements in the month of January, totaling $16 million. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for 13 museums, community centers, performing arts centers, athletic facilities, and both medical support and treatment centers across the state. These grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Division.

“Our museums, community and performing arts centers, as well as our medical support and treatment centers, play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “These institutions support the effort to improve the quality of life for our citizens, especially during the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”

Thirteen museums, community centers, performing arts center, athletic, medical support and treatment center facilities will receive the $16 million of grant funding. Including Harriet Tubman of Alpha Genesis Community (Dorchester), Greenway Avenue Stadium (Allegany), Coppermine Edgewood Athletic Facility (Harford), Chrysalis House (Anne Arundel), Compass Regional Hospice (Caroline), Port Discovery Children’s Museum (Baltimore City), The League for People with Disabilities (Baltimore City), Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (Talbot), Roberta’s House (Baltimore City), Carroll Hospital Center, Addie E Thomas Community Center (Charles), Garrett College (Garrett), Forest Park Senior Center (Baltimore City), and The Ivy Village Incubator (Prince George’s).

“The awarded grants allow these organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “DGS takes great pride in promoting and supporting these local community centers, museums, medical support and treatment facilities, athletic facilities, and performing arts centers of our great state.”

Harriet Tubman of Alpha Genesis Community grant totaling $250,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a new pavilion, including improvements to the site’s grounds in the city of Cambridge.

Greenway Avenue Stadium is utilizing their $750,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of infrastructure improvements.

Coppermine Edgewood Athletic Facility grant totaling $250,000 will assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Coppermine Edgewood Athletic Facility, including site improvements and the installation of the eight artificial turf fields.

Chrysalis House is utilizing their $250,000 capital grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Chrysalis House facility.

Compass Regional Hospice’s grant totaling $400,000 will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of a New Hospice Center in Denton.

Port Discovery Children’s Museum’s $1,750,000 grant will be utilized for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, including fabrication and installation of exhibits.

The League for People with Disabilities will utilize their $250,000 for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of an expansion at the Cold Spring Lane facility.

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will utilize their $300,000 for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

Roberta’s House is utilizing their $500,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of Roberta’s House Grief Support Center.

Carroll Hospital Center grant totaling $756,000 will assist with the design, renovation, and equipping of the perioperative and post-anesthesia care units.

Addie E. Thomas Community Center is utilizing their $250,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Addie E. Thomas Community Center.

Garrett College is utilizing their $10,000,0000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of renovations and an expansion to the 800 Building on Garrett College’s main campus, which will become the Community Education and Performing Arts Center.

Forest Park Senior Center is utilizing their $250,000 grant for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Forest Park Senior Center, including repairs to the building’s roof.

-###-