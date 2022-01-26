ACT Center for Disability Leadership Launches Self-Advocacy Academy
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities now have a training program to empower their self-advocacy: the Self-Advocacy Academy
This program wants people to know their rights, that they have dignity, and can live the way they want.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACT Center’s Self-Advocacy Academy is off to robust start
— ACT Center trainer Cynthia Gayles
For many people, speaking for yourself, making decisions that affect your quality of life, and connecting with your community are life skills that come naturally to them.
Often times for folks with developmental or intellectual disabilities, these life skills don’t come easily to them. Not having these skills creates difficult barriers to success in their lives, making it increasingly hard for people with disabilities to live the life they want to live.
Life skills for people with disabilities is the core of a new learning platform from a 40-year-old disability rights organization. St. Paul-based Advocating Change Together/ACT Center for Disability Leadership launched its Self-Advocacy Academy the first week in January 2022 with three cohorts — Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Sessions are currently online but will shift to in-person when the pandemic eases.
The Academy is an ongoing program — organized in three trimesters a year — that brings together people with disabilities to learn about their rights, practice making choices and building a support network that enables them to thrive.
“This program wants people to know their rights, that they have dignity, and can live the way they want,” says ACT Center trainer Cynthia Gayles. As a person with a disability herself, Cynthia uses her life experiences to help others find their own power.
Each trimester course consists of 13 two-hour weekly sessions, either in person or online.
Classes are facilitated by trained leaders and self-advocate co-leader like Cynthia. Online classes are limited to eight students and in-person classes to 12. In addition to the classes all participants will have individual meetings with leaders between sessions to ensure that the program is meeting the needs of everyone.
Trainer Cynthia goes on to say “This program is a hands-on program. They don’t just talk, talk, talk. We do skits, we do art, we do games and music and field trips. It built my self-esteem and now I have the courage to speak up for myself. Now I ask questions and want to know about certain rights. We all must understand that we control the way we want to live.”
The Self-Advocacy Academy has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for funding by Medicaid through the state’s waivered services. That means persons with disabilities who qualify for waivered service funds may use them to support their participation in the Academy.
“ACT programs teach us about everyday disability rights. It’s an excellent program. It’s not just me saying it — if you don’t believe me, I’ll show you the National Human Rights Educators Award we got last December. I’m very proud of the award and proud to be part of ACT,” says Cynthia.
The ACT Center is currently enrolling students for courses beginning in April. Contact Adam Ruff for details: ruff@selfadvocacy.org or (651) 641-0297.
LINK: Self-Advocacy Academy fact sheet
