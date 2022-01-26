State Awards BCAP $600 Thousand for Violence Prevention Programming

Reading – January 26, 2022 – This afternoon, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the Berk Community Action Program, Inc. (BCAP) received $600,000 for violence prevention initiatives.

Over $24 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grant funding was distributed statewide. A previous round of funding, which was approved in December, awarded an additional $15,708,048 across the commonwealth bringing the combined total of December and January awards to $39,949,901.

BCAP plans to use the funding to support and grow a multitude of services it’s established to combat poverty and engage youth in positive social and educational activities. All these efforts aim to reduce and eliminate gang involvement and gun violence in Berks County. Additionally, BCAP has plans to deploy a trained outreach specialist in conjunction with other trained staff from partner organizations to interact with youths engaged in gang activity and gun violence.

“When you look at the proposal BCAP put together, it’s very clear a lot of thought about what our community needs was put into this application,” Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) said. “Having professionals who are trained to go out in communities and interact with young people who aren’t headed down the right path is absolutely invaluable. This funding will ensure BCAP has the resources they need to continue making a positive impact on Berks County. I applaud BCAP for the work they do and the PCCD for continuing to direct financial resources to Berks County.”

