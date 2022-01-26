Submit Release
45th Senate District to Receive $600,000 for Economic Development Projects

McKeesport, January 26, 2022 – State Sen. Jim Brewster announced today that the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) has awarded $600,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants for projects in his senatorial district.

“I was happy to support and advocate for these projects,” Brewster said. “I have been lobbying the Governor and the General Assembly as a member for many years for these types of grants to help our communities.”

GEDTF grants were awarded to the following projects in Senator Brewster’s District:

  • North Braddock Borough received $100,000 for bridge rehabilitation on Hawkins Avenue
  • Plum Borough received $100,000 for Center Beach flood improvement
  • Wilmerding Borough received $75,000 for the Wilmerding Community Center rehabilitation
  • Port Vue Borough received $75,000 for blight remediation
  • Liberty Borough received $75,000 for storm inlet replacement
  • Elizabeth Borough received $75,000 for the Historic Elizabeth Building
  • Elizabeth Township received $50,000 for the Greenock Log House
  • Wall Borough received $50,000 for a retaining wall on Marie Street

“These projects will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to revitalize these communities,” Brewster added. “I’d like to say congratulations to the awardees and thank you to the RAAC for investing in this region.”

GEDTF grants allow awardees to carry out important economic development projects. Eligible applicants include municipalities, authorities, councils of government, non-profit organizations, trusts, and for-profit businesses.

