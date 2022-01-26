Submit Release
Senator Costa Announces $650K in Economic Development Grants

Allegheny County, Pa. – January 26, 2022 –  Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today announced the award of $650,000 in grants for economic development projects in the 43rd senatorial district. 

“Our district boasts incomparable resources, landmarks, and organizations – and it is my role as your elected Senator to advocate for them on the state level, so I am very proud to today announced $650,000 in grants coming to the 43rd senatorial district,” said Senator Costa. 

The grants are part of the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund and are dispersed by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County. 

Grants for the 43rd district will go to:

  • $150,000 for The Oakmont Community Foundation for Allegheny Avenue Realignment
  • $100,000 for the Frick’s Clayton masonry project
  • $150,000 for Woodland Hills School District to renovate the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale
  • $100,000 for Blackridge Civic Association’s revitalization 
  • $150,000 for the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh’s HVAC updates

For more information on the GEDTF grant program, please visit this page from Allegheny County.

