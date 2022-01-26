Post Session Report :: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

HB 764, PN 2646 (B. Miller) – Amends the Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) to permit an employer to provisionally hire employees before all required clearances have been obtained if specific conditions are met. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 806, PN 1353 (Yaw) – Requires oil and natural gas production companies to provide specific information as well as timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 927, PN 1220 (Hutchinson) – Would broaden the definition of ‘health professional’ in the Medical Officer or Health Officer Incentive Program to include additional health professionals. It would also establish tuition reimbursement tiers that increase based on the level of education completed to allow physicians and physician assistants to receive higher reimbursement to help pay down high tuition debt. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1479, PN 1598 (Davanzo) – An act designating the John Michael Beyrand Memorial Highway in Westmoreland County. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.