Grabill Cabinets to Continue 75+ Year Legacy of Excellence Under New Ownership
Ambassador Enterprises’ Dovetail Brands, a newly-formed affiliate focused on growing the home interior market, acquires the assets of Grabill Cabinets.
We wanted to find a local buyer who was familiar with Grabill Cabinets and deeply connected to the area. Someone most interested in continuing what was started, who truly cared about our employees.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises announced today that during the fourth quarter of 2021, its affiliate Dovetail Brands acquired the business of Grabill Cabinets. Former Grabill owners David Carnahan and Martin Heiny will continue with the company in leadership roles. Dovetail Brands now holds both Grabill Cabinets and Dutch Made Custom Cabinetry, two companies with national reputations for excellence in high-end custom cabinetry.
— Martin Heiny
“My grandfather, Vilas Schertz, started Grabill Cabinets over 75 years ago, with the idea that the kitchen is the heart of the home. We’re pleased that Dovetail Brands and Ambassador Enterprises will help continue our family legacy for years to come,” Carnahan said.
“Our number one goal was to ensure this 75-year-old business continues on. We wanted to find a local buyer who was familiar with Grabill Cabinets and deeply connected to the area. Someone most interested in continuing what was started, who truly cared about Grabill’s employees. We’ve found that buyer—Ambassador Enterprises, a local legacy-minded private equity firm.” Heiny added.
Seth Nash, CEO of Dovetail Brands, said, “The best cabinetry in America is built here in northeast Indiana. We’re thrilled that the Grabill team will continue its legacy of excellence as part of Dovetail Brands. With Grabill and Dutch Made, we bring together two nationally-recognized brands with unmatched capability.”
As a long-standing, quality employer with over 130 employees, Grabill Cabinets is a vital member of the Grabill community and reflects Ambassador’s commitment to northeast Indiana. “We are grateful for the opportunity to retain local ownership of this business,” states Nash. “We’re pleased that all employees were provided the option to remain with Grabill Cabinets and that its key leaders, Martin Heiny and David Carnahan, will remain with the company. We’re hiring in both companies, and we’re excited about growing to serve our customers better.”
About Dovetail Brands
Dovetail Brands is an affiliate of Ambassador Enterprises and serves designers and homeowners in the custom and luxury home interior market. Founded in 2021, Dovetail is based in northeast Indiana.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a locally-based legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns— eternal, cultural, and financial, engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and more than 3,600 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
