Simply Investing Launches Stock Report & Analysis Platform

32% of Americans say they don’t understand stocks. The Simply Investing Platform helps to alleviate this roadblock to investing.

The SI Platform is the most innovative stock research & analysis tool designed to help you discover high-quality dividend-paying companies, that'll provide you with a growing stream of passive income.”
— Kanwal Sarai
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Investing announces the launch of its stock Report & Analysis Platform. This newest entrant in the fintech space, is a SaaS web application that eliminates the complexity and fear of stock selection. This Platform serves as a go-to resource for both beginner and experienced investors, it separates high-quality stocks from those that are to be avoided.

According to a Gallup survey, 43% of US adults and 47% of women do not own stocks. By not investing in stocks, these individuals are failing to secure their financial freedom, and losing out on future potential gains. A recent Bankrate survey showed that 32% of Americans not invested in the stock market say it is because they don’t understand stocks.

The Simply Investing Platform helps to alleviate this roadblock to investing: “I don’t understand stocks, so I don’t know which stocks to invest in”, by applying the 10 SI Criteria to over 6000 common stocks in the US and Canada daily. Our custom filtering process:

• displays high-quality dividend-paying stocks that are priced low (undervalued)
• displays stocks to avoid, that are both non-quality (high risk) and priced high (overvalued)
• with more than 20 features available, also allows you to quickly and easily analyze stocks with confidence

When it comes to investing the SI Platform helps you earn more, save time, and reduce your risk. In the long-term, our list of high-quality stocks have the highest potential for capital appreciation and dividend growth. Start building your own stream of (growing) passive income each year, regardless of what happens in the stock market.

According to the founder Kanwal Sarai, “We make institutional-level financial data available to everyone, at affordable prices, and eliminate the complexity of choosing quality stocks; we are democratizing financial data for all.” Sarai continues, “The Simply Investing Platform is the most innovative stock research and analysis tool, designed to help you discover high-quality dividend-paying companies, and build a resilient stock portfolio that will provide you with a growing stream of passive income.”

The Simply Investing Platform is available today, starting at $25/month. For more information, visit our product page.

About Simply Investing Inc.
With over three decades of investing experience (22+ years of those as a dividend value investor) Kanwal Sarai founded and continues to run Simply Investing. With its online dividend investing course (sold in over 30 countries), membership forum, coaching services, and now a new SaaS platform, Simply Investing aims to educate, inspire, and motivate everyday people to make safe investing decisions, and build for themselves a secure financial future.

Kanwal Sarai
Simply Investing Inc.
+1 888-454-6349
kanwal@simplyinvesting.com
