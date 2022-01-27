Sustainable Funding for Mental Health Crisis Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- NASMHPD publishes "Sustainable Funding for Mental Health Services" that was produced by RI International in partnership with Dr. Henry Harbin, Dr. Brian Hepburn, Brenda Jackson, and Melissa Rowan.
Crisis services, when available, are reimbursed through a patchwork of dedicated local (state and/or county) funds, federal grant allocations and Medicaid payment within forward-thinking states that have established structures to reimburse for these essential services. To establish a full continuum of crisis services for all Americans, every person needs access to these essential services in a manner like their physical health counterparts. This paper identifies standardized existing healthcare codes that every insurer should reimburse; including commercial, Medicare, Medicaid,
VA, FEHB and Tricare.
David Covington, CEO and President of RI International, states, "Our hope is to advance coding guidelines that will support standardized billing and access to core crisis coverage from all insurers."
Dr. Henry Harbin, Healthcare Consultant and former CEO of Magellen Health Services, said, "Crisis mental health services need to be reimbursed by all insurers including Medicare, Medicaid and Commercial.
See the full report at bit.ly/CrisisBillingCoding
About the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors
NASMHPD, founded in 1959 and based in Alexandria, VA, the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD) represents the $41 billion public mental health service delivery system serving 7.5 million people annually in all 50 states, 4 territories, and the District of Columbia. NASMHPD (pronounced "NASH-bid") is the only national association to represent state mental health commissioners/directors and their agencies, and serves as the lead for CrisisNow.com.
https://nasmhpd.org/
About RI International
RI International (https://www.riinternational.com), a global organization with more than 50 programs throughout the United States and abroad, provides Crisis, Health, Recovery and Consulting services, wherein their values and priorities include: maintaining a recovery culture, ensuring clinical best practices, making safety a priority for all, measuring value and results, optimizing quality and compliance, and serving as a critical resource for First Responders.
https://riinternational.com/
Karen Jones
RI International
+1 602-636-3094
email us here