Salina man sentenced to more than five years in prison for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault

KANSAS, January 26 - MINNEAPOLIS – (January 26, 2022) – A Salina man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Robert Shepherd, 34, of Salina, was sentenced Tuesday in Ottawa County District Court by Chief Judge Rene S. Young to 69 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Young ordered Shepherd to serve the sentences consecutively, along with four misdemeanor case convictions he was serving a sentence on and six felony cases he was serving probation on at the time the crime was committed. His entire sentence for the 11 cases will be 125 months in prison. Shepherd also was sentenced to pay $1,276.84 in restitution.

The crimes took place in September 2020 when Shepherd held a man at gunpoint, robbed him and forced him to make withdraws of cash from several ATMs and gas stations. Codefendant, Chad Rico, 33, of Tescott, was sentenced last week to more than 22 years in prison on related charges. Shepherd was convicted of the crimes on November 9, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Amy Norton and Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.