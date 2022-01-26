Biden Drops Vaccine Mandate for Large Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes applauded the Biden Administration for dropping the emergency rule requiring vaccine mandate order or COVID testing for businesses with more than 100 employees. The U.S. Supreme Court last week blocked the policy and ruled the Administration exceeded its Constitutional authority in issuing it.

Other vaccine mandate cases for Federal Contractor employees, Head Start programs are still pending in various federal courts. A mandate for healthcare workers is moving forward.

” I want to thank all of our sister states who joined us in this fight,” Attorney General Reyes said. “Due to the hard work of AG offices around the country, business owners and millions of their employees are protected from unprecedented executive overreach.”

