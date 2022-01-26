Actress Cynthia Nixon wears Maddalena Bearzi jewelry on the set of the new Sex & The City comedy-drama series And Just LIke That...

And Just Like That… These handmade muschio earrings are on Cynthia Nixon. And more than once.

A deep respect of nature and a commitment to ethical and environmentally-friendly practices are at the heart of this handmade, one of a kind jewelry line” — Maddalena Bearzi

Actress and director Cynthia Nixon wears a pair of handcrafted muschio earrings on the set of the new Sex & The City comedy-drama series And Just like That...

Watch Miranda effortlessly show off these earrings on an elegant outfit while in the company of her friends Carrie and Charlotte (season 1, episode 4) or in a more casual setting at the Farmer’s market (season 1, episode 7).

Created by Los Angeles-based Italian jewelry designer Maddalena Bearzi, these handcrafted and organic-looking pair of muschio earrings are inspired by green clumps of moss.

MADDALENA BEARZI is known for her remarkable craftsmanship of one-off wearable sculpture and sustainable limited-edition collections. All work is done by hand, and nothing is mass-produced. This means that each one-off piece signed by the designer is, and will always remain an original jewel.

MADDALENA BEARZI JEWELRY can be found in stores and galleries in California and around the world – including the renowned Hauser & Wirth Museum shop, and on the designer’s online shop.

One-off, limited edition, and textile pieces have a unique Italian name and their own nature-inspired story. The collections include rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and unisex designs that accommodate a range of personal styles and budgets.

About the Designer – Maddalena Bearzi is an Italian jewelry artist, a recognized marine biologist, and the Ocean Conservation Society President. She has traveled extensively studying wild dolphins and other animals, and learning new and artistic ways to express herself. She has published three books hundreds of scientific and popular articles, and she is a National Geographic official blogger. Maddalena began to pursue her passion for jewelry crafts independently and later studied metalsmithing at the University of California, Los Angeles. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and dog.