Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maryland to Receive the Best Compensation Results

If we had one vital tip for the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please ask them to recall how they might have been exposed to asbestos in the navy.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND , USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Maryland and they are appealing to a person like this or their family to call Erik Karst at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis along with an explanation of how the claims process works. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If we had one incredibly important tip for the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please ask them to recall how they might have been exposed to asbestos in the navy. Another tip would be-do they recall the names of shipmates who witnessed their asbestos exposure. Also did the Navy Veteran ever spend time at a navy shipyard with their ship or submarine? As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303-these are the types of places a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would have been exposed to asbestos." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland:

https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.