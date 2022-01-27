SGI CANADA Expands Content Available To Broker Network in Sage Knowledge Management Tool
Leading Canadian Insurer Now Offers Content Across Several Canadian Provinces in ProNavigator’s Award-Winning Sage PlatformKITCHENER, OH, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, provider of the only SaaS knowledge management platform purpose-built for insurance, announced that its Canadian customer SGI CANADA has expanded the content offered to brokers in ProNavigator’s Sage software solution across multiple Canadian provinces, including Ontario (ON), British Columbia (BC), Alberta (AB), Manitoba (MB), and Saskatchewan (SK).
With its recent expansion of content across geographies, SGI is reacting to positive reviews by the broker channel leveraging the Sage platform, effectively providing faster and more efficient access to SGI content via Sage. In addition to offering content in more provinces, SGI has added documentation for other insurance lines, such as Auto, to the Sage software.
“SGI CANADA’s broker network will benefit from even easier and faster access to critical insurance information, “said Joseph D’Souza, founder and CEO of ProNavigator. “SGI’s content expansion in the Sage platform helps to counter major challenges in information discovery and access faced by the insurance industry.”
“This is fantastic! Our broker partners across all five provinces where we do business will now have access to SGI CANADA’s information using Sage,” said Larry Nickel, SGI’s Vice President of Corporate Business Development. “By offering SGI CANADA content in one centralized location, brokers will be able to use Sage’s powerful search function and user-friendly interface to work more quickly and efficiently, and better serve customers.”
SGI provides property and casualty insurance through its SGI CANADA subsidiary in five Canadian provinces. The company, rated a Five-Star Carrier by brokers in Insurance Business Canada’s Magazine 2021 survey, employs a staff of 2,000 and sells its products through a network of 300 independent brokers.
Sage, the AI-powered knowledge management solution by ProNavigator, connects insurance professionals with exactly the information they need when they need it. Using natural language understanding models, Sage’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and retrieves the relevant information within seconds. It reduces operating costs and supercharges productivity by making access to all supported resources quick, easy, and accurate.
ProNavigator was selected as a Winner for Best Service Provider — InsurTech in the 2021 Insurance Business Canada Awards, and named a winner for Innovation of the Year in the 2021 IBAO Awards of Excellence.
About ProNavigator
ProNavigator is powering insurance teams with instant information. Sage by ProNavigator is the all-in-one knowledge management platform that’s made for insurance. More than 125 insurance businesses including some of the largest insurance organizations in North America trust SAGE to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The award-winning platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve information to employees’ questions. Learn more about https://pronavigator.ai/
About SGI Canada
Founded in 1945, SGI offers competitive property and casualty insurance products under the trade name SGI CANADA in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia, and under SGI CANADA and Coachman Insurance Company in Ontario. Visit https://www.sgicanada.ca/ for more information.
