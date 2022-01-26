Submit Release
Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing on Anthracite Ridge Wind Farm Project on Friday  

Policy Hearing Anthracite Ridge Wind Farm Project - January 28, 2022

HARRISBURG, January 26, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator John Kane to host a virtual public hearing Friday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the proposed Anthracite Ridge wind farm project in Schuylkill County.

The hearing will be held Friday, January 28 at 10:30 a.m. 20 on Zoom. Interested participants can register in advance by clicking here.  

The policy hearing will feature testimony from three panels of experts that will discuss the proposed $300 million project and the unique challenges its development faces with its proximity to Fort Indiantown Gap. The panels will include project developers, representatives from the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, environmental experts, and labor unions.

The hearing will also be live streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

