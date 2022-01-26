Akua Behavioral Health has multiple addiction treatment and mental health facilities ready to accept and treat patients

Locations in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua Mind Body, an industry recognized leader in providing behavioral health, addiction, and mental health services, announces multiple residential treatment centers are fully available to treat new clients in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, California.

Stephen Mercurio, President of Akua noted, “Akua Mind & Body is more than just a treatment center or residential facility; it’s a healing retreat that provides holistic treatment programs for those who are in need of substance use and mental health treatment. Our integrative approach combines Eastern traditions with Western science to provide the highest quality of care.”

The residential treatment facilities allow patients to receive individual, empathetic, and compassionate care in a beautiful home setting. In addition, Akua has programs specifically designed for:

• First Responders

• Indigenous Community

• Families

• Professionals

• College Age Adults

• LGBTQ Community

Akua’s programs include:

• Detox Programs: The first step towards a clean and sober life

• Residential Treatment: A supportive living environment

• Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): Continued structured support

• Intensive Outpatient Treatment: Maintaining Sobriety

• 180 Day Extended Outpatient Treatment: Ongoing Aftercare

Akua also specializes in mental health treatment for:

• Bipolar Disorders

• Anxiety Disorders

• Co-Occurring Disorders

• Depressive Disorders

• Trauma & Stress Related Disorders

• Post-traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD)

• Psychotic Disorders

• Attachment Disorders

• Substance Disorders

For more information about AKUA’s treatment centers, or to receive a free assessment, contact AKUA at (888) 228-1110 or visit https://akuamindbody.com.

About AKUA Behavioral Health| Mental Health & Drug Addiction Treatment Centers:

AKUA Treatment Centers, accredited by The Joint Commission, offers the highest level of care for both men and women, who struggle with substance abuse and/or mental health issues. AKUA offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Residential Treatment (RTC), and Detox Programs. To learn more, visit https://akuamindbody or https://akuastrong.com or call (888) 228-1110.

