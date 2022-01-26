Albertus Project to Help Fund Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program in Texas for Those Who Cannot Afford the Cost

Albertus Project is funding treatment for the addiction community in Texas.

The Albertus Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is donating funds to support and Community Medical Services’ (CMS) substance use disorder treatment programs.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas has the highest number of uninsured residents in the nation. Texas is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid, a joint state-federal program that provides health care to low-income individuals since the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare. As such, there are high proportions of Texas residents who are suffering from addiction and want to enter into substance use disorder treatment programs, but cannot afford these services.

In order to promote equal access to care for all Texas residents suffering from addiction, the Albertus Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Northern Virginia, is donating funds to support Community Medical Services’ (CMS), a substance use disorder treatment program that provides outpatient medication-assisted treatment through; medication, counseling, and community-based services.

“These funds help to address a long-standing gap in funding for our services in Texas that has resulted in a waitlist for treatment. COVID-19 and the following economic insecurity have only worsened the plight of Texans at risk for opioid poisoning. Rates of fentanyl use and overdose have increased drastically even as people seeking treatment have little support. People on a waitlist for opioid treatment are ten times more likely to die of an overdose. This exemplary assistance from the Albertus Project comes at a time when Texans need support like never before, and it is our hope that actions like these can serve to highlight the need for and efficacy of support for opioid treatment,” Aaron Ferguson, Regional Outreach Manager of Community Medical Services.

Supporting those in the addiction community in obtaining the tools they need is a close cause to the heart of the Albertus Project’s Founder, Alex Colyer, who lost her best friend to an overdose in 2021. “It’s a dream come true to be able to give back to the community and ensure that those suffering from addiction have one less thing to worry about. Money shouldn’t be a determining factor in a person’s ability to utilize medication-assisted treatment”, said Alex Colyer, Founder of the Albertus Project.

Medication-assisted treatment has been proven to save lives by decreasing opioid use, opioid-related overdose deaths, criminal activity, and infectious disease transmission. The Albertus Project is excited to partner with Community Medical Services in serving the Texas addiction community by providing equal access to evidence-based treatment.

About the Albertus Project

The Albertus Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Manassas, VA with a mission to redefine the world’s perspective on addiction, empower those suffering, educate the public, and destigmatize addiction. The Albertus Project offers harm reduction services, funding for many who cannot afford their medication-assisted treatment, and transportation to their doctors or clinics. The Albertus Project also has a podcast, Tapping into the Human, which offers powerful stories about people’s journey to recovery, and highlights the inspiring individuals and organizations that are leading the charge in decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. For more information about the Albertus Project and how you can support please visit: www.albertusproject.org.

About Community Medical Services:

Community Medical Services began providing treatment in Phoenix, Arizona in 1983. We then expanded our footprint into Montana, North Dakota, and Alaska. In 2018, we acquired two existing opioid treatment programs, allowing us to expand into and serve communities in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Today, CMS operates over 40 clinics across nine states. We are proud to have opened the nation’s first 24-hour Opioid Treatment on Demand (OTOD) center in Phoenix. We have since gone on to expand this model to Columbus, Ohio and West Allis, Wisconsin. At CMS, our focus is on meeting the challenges presented by the growing opioid epidemic in communities where treatment is lacking. Therefore, we have made it our mission to work with the communities we serve to provide education on the importance of effectively treating opioid use disorder. We strive to eliminate the consequences of substance use and to help our patients navigate the continuum of care without discrimination and stigma that they may face as a result of their opioid use disorder and use of medication-assisted treatment. For more information about the Albertus Project and how you can support please visit: https://communitymedicalservices.org/.