Register NOW for 2022 Maine Virtual Career Fair

Maine’s C3 (Community Coordinators Collaborative), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and Association of Computer and Technology Educators (ACTEM), will be hosting its second annual statewide Virtual Career Fair on March 22 – 23, 2022.

This event is designed to provide students with information from businesses representing a variety of career clusters regardless of their geographic location and to create equitable opportunities for students to explore numerous career offerings.

Live Sessions March 22 & 23, 2022 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM 2022 Schedule of Presenters – More than 125 Live 30-Minute Sessions School Promotion Flyer Website: ME Virtual Career Fair

This year, ME Virtual Career Fair will be open to ALL middle schools as well as high schools and CTE schools throughout the state. Interested in having your school participate? Fill out the school sign-up form.

“It is never too early to help students explore the exciting career possibilities that await them, and the new innovative use of virtual experiences for a career fair means connecting more students with more opportunities,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “I encourage all middle and high school students, with support from their schools and families, and all businesses who are looking to expand their workforce and tap into the talents that exist in our classrooms, to get involved with this exciting event.”

Maine Virtual Career Fair Highlights:

Made possible with generous grants from Unum and Bath Iron Works, the ME Virtual Career Fair will provide scholarship opportunities to schools to attend.

“The students participating in the ME Virtual Career Fair will soon be an active part of the workforce. Providing an early look into careers and professional connections can help them choose a field they are passionate about,” said Cary Olson Cartwright, Unum’s assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility. “Unum is glad to relieve some of the financial barriers and provide equitable pathways to success for students across our state.”

For more information contact Maine C3.