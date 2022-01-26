LEADING NONPROFITS ACHIEVE NEW HEIGHTS IN VETERAN EMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE
First nonprofits to surpass 75,000 verified hires consisting of transitioning service members, veterans, national guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses.
VetJobs.org and MilitarySpouseJobs.org (VetJobs) provide extensive career assistance to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.
- The VetJobs team has now surpassed 75,000 verified job placements among military service members, veterans, and their families
- More than 20,000 training courses were completed by VetJobs’ job seekers in 2021
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, leading nonprofits in Veteran and Military Spouse employment assistance, today announced that they are the first nonprofits to surpass 75,000 verified hires consisting of transitioning service members, veterans, national guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses.
Another milestone, in 2021, their accomplished training department helped military-affiliated job seekers complete more than 20,000 training courses in their skills advancement platforms. These achievements underscore VetJobs’ commitment to improve employment outcomes for the military-affiliated job seeker. In this last year, they also held to an average of a $500 cost-per-placement, the lowest in the nonprofit space.
“Vetjobs, in partnership with Military Spouse Jobs, has been committed to helping veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment for over 10 years,” says Stacy Bayton, VetJobs Sr. Executive Vice President. “While working with candidates on job placement we also take the time to showcase upskill or reskill opportunities so job seekers are more competitive and can secure employment more easily at the levels they are seeking.”
“These last couple of years have been challenging for employment and we’re thrilled for our years of partnership with such a high-performing organization, VetJobs, dedicated to supporting service members and veterans.” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “They are most deserving of recognition for these accomplishments and the positive impact they have on our military and veteran communities.”
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that help find jobs for Veterans, Transitioning Military, National Guard, Reservists, and Military Spouses. The VetJobs OCEAN (One Central Employment & Advancement Network) family of websites has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. Since 2010 VetJobs, Military Spouse Jobs, and their sister websites have actively helped more than 75,000 military spouses, active-duty military and veterans connect to high-earning careers. To learn more about the organizations, board members, and their mission visit their websites at www.vetjobs.org and www.militaryspousejobs.org.
