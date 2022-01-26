Q BioMed Inc.’s Revenue up 100% in Q4
Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q BioMed Inc. has reported that year-over-year revenue is up by over 600% and Q4 up over 100% over Q3. This uptrend is a very positive sign as we continue to roll out our Strontium89 commercial program. This year we received full reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, were approved as a federal supplier, and engaged a Federal Sales team working mostly with the U.S Departments of Veterans' Affairs, the DOD, and Indian Health Services. We have recently retained Eversana to partner on the institutional sales efforts and expect to deploy in field sales reps early in 2022 once funding and uplisting are complete.
Q BioMed continue our international registration program and hope to get approvals in several international jurisdictions during 2022. We have already identified and contracted with a few international distribution partners in anticipation of approval in those countries.
Mannin Platform Drugs for ARDS, Glaucoma, Kidney Diseases and others
With the uptake of vaccines for COVID-19 growing, the infection numbers are still soaring around the world due to new variants and communities growing apathy and resistance to mandates and social restrictions. Together with Mannin Research Inc., our technology partner, we are pursuing a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, the condition that causes the most severe symptoms in COVID patients usually resulting in hospitalization and death. The treatment is not dependent on targeting any specific viral variant but rather is virus agnostic, which we believe makes it an invaluable treatment for Corona viruses and other viral diseases like influenza, pneumonia and any future viral pandemic outbreaks. Therefore, a successful infectious disease application in COVID-19 could position Mannin's recombinant fusion therapeutic MAN-19 as a potential government stockpile drug. As an indication of the importance of this program, Mannin is one of only a handful of Canadian companies to have received government funding support for the development of this important therapeutic. The drug has successfully passed a proof of concept study and is in the final stages of GMP manufacturing to allow for final toxicology studies and then clinical trials slated for early 2022. Furthermore, a successful clinical trial with MAN-19 in COVID-19 patients would provide the clinical dataset to quickly support the development of therapeutics for other vascular diseases such as sepsis, acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease and of course glaucoma. All of these are large markets with significant potential and could result in multiple commercialization or licensing opportunities in the next 3 to 6 months.
UTTROSIDE B - Liver Cancer Chemotherapeutic
Along with our developmental partners, we are advancing an innovative treatment for liver cancer, a disease indication that currently has a high unmet need. Currently, there are only two approved first-line therapies. We have received Orphan Drug Designation and we are now preparing to advance this toward IND application with the FDA. We have received interest in partnering this asset and although nothing formal has been agreed to, we hope to have some additional news related to this in the near future
