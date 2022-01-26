Acceptance Insurance Recognizes Outstanding Employees With #OneTeamFullyLoaded Sweepstakes
First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO)NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of personal auto insurance, homeowners coverage, and other related products, today announced the winners of its #OneTeamFullyLoaded sweepstakes to recognize team members going above and beyond to serve their customers and communities.
“At Acceptance, you’re part of a team that grows together regardless of your role, your experience, or your background,” said Kenneth Hampton, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Acceptance Insurance. “I’m deeply grateful for all our team members and thrilled to recognize their commitment to helping others deal with life’s uncertainties.”
A recent industry survey placed insurance talent attrition as high as 75 percent due to COVID-19 and 2021 underwriting losses that surpassed industry forecasts. In stark contrast to major layoffs among other major insurers, Acceptance Insurance celebrated its dedicated team members’ efforts. As a result of the sweepstakes, the company also hired 47 new team members exclusively from internal referrals.
The top prize, a brand new 2022 Kia Rio, went to Bilal Shabbir, Managing Insurance Agent in Lafayette, Indiana. Shabbir, who is approaching his third year at Acceptance Insurance, emerged as the winner among more than 1,300 team members from over 300 neighborhoods nationwide.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of a team that truly values each and every one of its members,” said Bilal Shabbir. “At Acceptance, we’re encouraged to build trust and put people first. Those are guiding priorities when we serve our customers, and it’s also how we build welcoming and inclusive workplaces where we can all grow together.”
Other grand prizes, including cash prizes and all-expenses-paid trips for two, went to runner-up winners Paola Lizardi Richards in Elkhart, Indiana; Chancidi Richardson in Albany, Georgia; Justin Hightower in Conyers, Georgia; and Shayna Phillips in Conyers, Georgia.
Acceptance team members also won cash and gift cards totaling $60,000 in value, 273 total days in paid time off, and more than 300 free catered lunches.
During the sweepstakes, more than 8,300 additional people took the Acceptance Pledge, promising to take an active role to build a kinder, more just world by recognizing that #EveryoneIsSomeone. Take the pledge today online or at a local Acceptance Insurance location.
To learn more about career opportunities at Acceptance Insurance, visit acceptanceinsurance.com/careers.
About Acceptance Insurance
Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.
The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life’s uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com.
