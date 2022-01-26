Submit Release
Call To Action Request to Governor Larry Hogan Baltimore City Republican Party Requests Audit Of 2020 Maryland Election

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The officers of the Baltimore City Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) have unanimously called for a full forensic and independent audit of the 2020 election.

On December 19th, 2021, the five officers submitted a letter to Governor Hogan with a copy to John C. Wobensmith, Maryland Secretary of State, in which they note: “Said simply, ‘the numbers don’t add up.’ While the State Board of Elections reported 2,961,437 votes cast, the sum of votes recorded by the city and county voter rolls totaled 3,038,031.”

The letter further notes the BCRCC questions why the State Board has not investigated this 2.5% discrepancy which accounts for one of every 39 votes cast. In essence, the committee members expressed concern about the integrity of the electoral process: “Among our preeminent freedoms is the right to elect the individuals who will represent us in our local, state, and federal governing bodies. The credibility of those bodies is jeopardized when our electoral processes are subject to negligent mismanagement or intentional manipulation.”

The members asked the Governor to “act while it is in your power to secure the integrity of our electoral process: Audit the 2020 electoral results in Maryland’s 23 counties and the City of Baltimore.”

The officers of the BCRCC are Thomas Kennedy, Chairman; Kyna McKenzie, 1st Vice Chairman; Dennis Betzel, 2nd Vice Chairmen; Niko Wentworth, Treasurer; and Blaire Freed, Secretary.

About the Baltimore City Republican Central Committee: The Baltimore City Republican Central Committee is the governing body of the Republican Party in Baltimore City. Central Committee Members are elected to four-year terms in gubernatorial election years. These are strictly non-paid volunteer positions.
Mail: P.O. Box 22187, Baltimore, MD 21203
Phone: 410-GOP-CRAB (410-467-2722)
Email: info@baltimorecitygop.org
Toll-Free 833-GOP-CRAB (833-467-2722)
Website: www.baltimorecitygop.org
Adam Chavin, Director of Election Integrity
Baltimore City Republican Central Committee
+1 410-467-2722
info@baltimorecitygop.org
