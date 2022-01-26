NordLayer launches Smart Remote Access feature for creating virtual LANs
Smart Remote Access streamlines the process of securely accessing internal networks. It provides all the benefits of a local area network for teams distributed around the world”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NordLayer, an adaptive network access security provider for modern businesses, has launched Smart Remote Access, a tool for creating virtual Local Area Networks and securely accessing devices located in the internal network.
Traditionally, LANs covered a building, a room, or a campus without using the internet to transport data. But, Smart Remote Access changes this by allowing the capabilities of a Local Area Network without the limits of a physical area.
“Here at NordLayer, we believe in innovative cybersecurity that makes the digital lives of organizations easier. Smart Remote Access achieves exactly this — it streamlines the process of securely accessing internal networks. It provides all the benefits of a local area network for teams distributed around the world,” said Juta Gurinaviciute, Chief Technology Officer at NordLayer.
While connected via a virtual LAN, users can access servers and systems not connected to the internet. They can also assume control of their other devices, securely share files with their team members, access shared files (FTP, documents), and use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) solutions.
For organizations using NordLayer, there are several scenarios where the new feature will save time and effort.
Smaller organizations often depend on local dedicated servers accessible from within the office. In the age of the distributed workforce, this ceases to be viable. The narrow network perimeter cannot scale, while site-to-site or traditional VPN often isn’t sufficient enough. On the contrary, Smart Remote Access makes on-demand remote access to trusted devices a secure and straightforward procedure.
Smart Remote Access also simplifies the usage of Remote Desktop Protocols. With the new feature, users can safely connect to remote devices left at home or the office, while the feature enables auto-connection to them in case of computer reboot or lost IP address.
The tool helps to support remote users with computer-related issues. Using NordLayer, the IT help staff can now connect to a remote user’s device by simply selecting the name within the app.
To start using the new site-to-site features, organizations using NordLayer will have to enable it on their dedicated server via the control panel. Every NordLayer user will then connect through the same gateway — and that’s it. No additional hardware is needed, only the NordLayer agent. Internal devices can be accessed via their internal IP address or – optionally – easy-to-remember DNS names.
ABOUT NORDLAYER
NordLayer is an adaptive network access security solution for modern businesses — formerly NordVPN Teams; NordLayer helps organizations of all sizes to fulfill scaling and integration challenges when building a modern secure remote access solution. Moving towards an ever-evolving SASE framework, NordLayer’s solutions are quick and easy to implement with existing infrastructure, hardware-free, and designed with ease of scale in mind. NordLayer meets the varying growth pace and ad-hoc cybersecurity requirements of agile businesses and distributed workforces today. For more information: nordlayer.com.
