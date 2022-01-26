More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Polk County

Submit Release
Polk County, GA (January 25, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Polk County, GA.  The Aragon Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.  Derick Rock, age 30, of Aragon, GA, has died.  No officers  were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 6:00 p.m., an Aragon Police Department officer responded to 12 Walnut Street, Aragon, GA on a call of a person threatening suicide.  Derick Rock was at the door with a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself. The officer gave verbal commands to Rock for him to drop the weapon.  Rock pointed the weapon at the officer and the officer fired multiple times at Rock, hitting Rock. The officer began to administer aid to Rock.  Rock died at the scene.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is done, the casefile will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review.

