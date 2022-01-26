SyS Creations Rolls its Sleeves Up to Make UK Workforce 80% More Productive and 100% Less Stressed
A workforce-focused automation solution to not eat up their jobs but free up them from tedious & repetitive work!BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SyS Creations, Canada’s leading IT company that has earned ultimate expertise in workflow automation using cutting edge technologies, is expanding its custom workflow automation service in the UK to make the UK workforce more productive and less stressed at their work.
While serving the North American market for more than 7 years, the SyS Creations team has identified that employee burnout is a real challenge and it is accelerating across the globe, especially after the pandemic.
“Having a job and having a job which delivers value and brings self-satisfaction are two different things. Unfortunately, a large number of employees in the UK find themselves trapped in an infinite loop of tedious and repetitive work. Such a desperate feeling of finding value in the job results in a less productive and more stressed workforce. We want to replace the workforce doing repetitive work with software so that they can switch to jobs that really demand human intellectual power.”, Said, CEO of SyS Creations, Parth Patel.
Deploying workflow automation solutions is a win-win situation for both employers and employees. Employers can attain the highest level of productivity and accuracy throughout their organization which saves their operational cost and employees can free themselves from tedious and repetitive jobs and do some meaningful work.
Unlike 3rd party automation tools, SyS Creations’ custom automation solution automates even complex and dynamic business workflows which require the cognitive ability of software bots to make decisions by themselves. Here is where SyS Creations’ RPA engineers employ AI technology and transfer a conventional software bot to a smart bot that seamlessly automates dynamic business processes having no fixed input and output.
Another technology SyS Creations’ RPA engineers leverage is OCR (Optical Character Recognition). Using modern use cases of OCR, extracting specific data from hand-written forms, unorganized databases, and printed documents is a matter of minutes that would eat up days of employees.
“Automation has always been a debatable question. But with newly emerging employee productivity and burnout issues, the need to automate tedious and repetitive work becomes more urgent. Here, our vision is to not reduce the number of jobs but to give new opportunities to the modern workforce for making them feel less stressed and more productive in a job that only the human brain can do. We want to build collaborative work environments where both software bots and human workforce can work together in a very streamlined manner where software bots perform tedious tasks and we perform intellectual tasks.”
About SyS Creations:
Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, SyS Creations is a pioneering IT firm that in addition to product designing, development, quality assurance and compliance services, also provides workflow automation specialization-as-a-service. Harnessing the power of space-age RPA, AI and OCR technologies, SyS Creations helps organizations save hundreds of thousands of hours annually on their daily business activities. As of now, more than 30 medium to large scale organizations across North America are saving 10000+ hours annually on their billing, reporting, data entry and customer service workflows. During the pandemic time, SyS Creations helped several healthcare settings ensure continuity of care by freeing healthcare providers from manual administrative tasks. The best thing about SyS Creations is that it always promotes custom solutions and never entertains 3rd party tools as these tools aren’t made for each specific need of each organization.
