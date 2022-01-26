Hoyer Statement on Introduction of the America COMPETES Act of 2022

“The legislation introduced this evening represents a generational commitment to America’s technological edge, to our research and development, and to our economic competitiveness and the culmination of years of work on the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead since 2010. House Democrats will not sit back and let China and other competitors out-research, out-innovate, and out-build us in the twenty-first century, which is why we are putting forward the America COMPETES Act of 2022. This bill will help secure our supply chains, ensure the microchips and semiconductors that have become vital in an increasingly digital world are made here in America, promote the advanced research to fuel an entrepreneurial spirit that is the envy of the world, and expand career apprenticeships to prepare our workers for jobs they will create. “I am particularly proud that we are moving forward with legislation that would enact the bulk of House Democrats’ Make In In America plan for jobs and opportunity. The plan I first launched twelve years ago has focused on three core areas: 1) education and skills training; 2) infrastructure; and 3) entrepreneurship. The bipartisan infrastructure law we enacted last year included much of the Make It In America plan’s infrastructure recommendations. Now, we are advancing the rest of our plan with this legislation. Make It In America has truly been a product of collaborative action by House Democrats from across our Caucus, developed in recent years through hearings, listening tours, and meetings with labor, with businesses, with economists, and with local government leaders from across the country. “I thank Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson as well as all the Chairs, Committees, and Members who worked hard on assembling this legislation, and I look forward to bringing it to the Floor soon. I hope the Senate will work with us to send the Make It In America plan to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”