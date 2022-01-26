Legendary Photographer Henry Diltz Debuts First Ever NFT Collection Exclusively on SuperRare
On Stage with Henry Diltz Features Highlights including Rare Photos of Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Morrison, Elvis Costello
On Stage With Henry Diltz Features Rare Photographs of Kurt Cobain, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Morrison, and Elvis Costello”NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperRare, the pioneering marketplace for curated NFT artwork, is pleased to present On Stage with Henry Diltz the debut NFT Collection by renowned rock n roll sharpshooter and official Woodstock music festival photographer Henry Diltz. For this dynamic drop, Diltz has meticulously animated and brought to life, each photograph which will be minted only once. The sale opens to bidders worldwide with a one-of-a-Kind Kurt Cobain snap, capturing the incredible energy and stage presence of Nirvana's formidable frontman, on January 26, 2022, at 9am PST /12pm EST. Interested media who wish to interview Henry Diltz contact Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com
Nirvana's Kurt Cobain was captured in concert (Los Angeles, 1993), for this authentic, animated, and indelible image, opening with a reserve price of 7 ETH.
Reminiscing on his killer capture of Kurt Cobain in concert, Diltz states, “I don’t know where it came from, but I got that ONE shot. Thank you, God.”
Shortly after the Cobain drop, SuperRare will open an auction for five additional animated NFTs as a part of the On Stage With Henry Diltz NFT series with animations that bring these incredible images of iconic rock stars to life, including The Rolling Stones featuring Stephen Stills in Amsterdam in 1970; Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock in 1969; Bruce Springsteen, San Francisco, 1973; Jim Morrison, Hollywood Bowl, 1969; and Elvis Costello, Long Beach, 1979
Henry Diltz photographed the life and times of some of the biggest names in music in the 1960s and 70s. From stunning stage shots of Chuck Berry, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Rolling Stones to warm, candid images of Paul McCartney, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell, Diltz has captured some of music's most familiar faces in some extraordinarily intimate moments, all without a single lesson in photography. His images have appeared on more than 250 album covers, including the 1970 Morrison Hotel cover for The Doors and James Taylor's Sweet Baby James.
To view the On Stage with Henry Diltz Collection taken directly from his rich historical archives, visit http://www.henrydiltznft.com.
As a bonus, the first collectors of these heritage NFTs will receive an unframed artist print, courtesy of Henry Diltz, as part of the purchase.
To promote the release a Twitter Space is being held on Wednesday, January 26th at 2pmPST/5pmEST to have conversations with photographers in the NFT space to talk about the combination of music, photography, and NFTs. Iconic @woodstockfest photographer @henrydiltz will take us through his career with Senior CM, @ashnichrist. We'll be sharing stories, tips, and tricks.
As a folk musician living in Laurel Canyon and a friend to the musician elite, Henry was party to the burgeoning LA music scene and was able to capture the magic of a brief and bright moment in the history of rock music.
Some of his most iconic images include bands like Buffalo Springfield (the first group he ever photographed), David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, & Nash with his protegé Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, John Sebastian, The Eagles (with whom he drank Peyote tea), Neil Young (and the cows on his ranch), James Taylor, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and The Doors.
When asked if he ever "smoked grass" with any of them, he replied in proper hippie fashion that he had smoked with "every single one."
Diltz had unprecedented access to every one of his subjects. His photographs, which include seminal album covers such as The Doors' Morrison Hotel and Crosby, Stills, and Nash's eponymous debut, have come to define the era.
In 2001, Diltz and his partners, Peter Blachley and Rich Horowitz, founded the Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York City's SoHo district. The gallery takes its name from the legendary 1970 Doors album, the cover of which was slyly shot by Diltz after the Los Angeles hotel's owner had already denied the group permission to shoot there.
Henry Diltz is an extraordinary rock n roll photographer unlike any other. A founding member of the Modern Folk Quartet, Diltz is as much at home as a musician on tour as he is a visual historian of the last four decades of popular music. The rapport he's developed with his musician friends, along with his down-to-earth-grin and frequent laugh, enables him to capture the candid shots that convey a rare feeling of trust and intimacy with his subjects.
For Diltz, the pictures began with a $20 second-hand Japanese camera purchased on tour with the Modern Folk Quartet. When MFQ disbanded, he embarked on his photographic career with an album cover for The Lovin' Spoonful. Despite his lack of formal training, Diltz quickly submerged himself in the world of music: the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness, the psychedelia, the up, and downtimes.
Diltz continues his distinguished career, generating new and vibrant photographs that inspire the rock n' roll fan in each of us. For over 40 years, his work has graced hundreds of album covers and has been featured in books, magazines, and newspapers. His unique artistic style has produced powerful photographic essays of Woodstock, The Monterey Pop Festival, The Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix, and scores of other legendary artists. Henry Diltz is a partner in and is exclusively published and represented by the Morrison Hotel Gallery.
SUPERRARE
Founded in 2018, SuperRare is a pioneering, curated marketplace for high-quality NFT artworks, built on the Ethereum blockchain. More than $200M worth of NFT-based artworks, also known as ‘CryptoArt’, have been bought and sold on the platform, with artists earning revenue on both original sales and resales. A destination for digital discovery and with the unique proposal of only single editions, SuperRare was created with the goal of empowering the next generation of artists through technology and has facilitated artists and collectors around the world to sell and purchase digital artwork. Discover more at superrare.com
