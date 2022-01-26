House Bill 1350 Printer's Number 1465

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties of elected officials, further providing for surcharge by auditors; in powers, duties and rights of appointed officers and employees, further providing for borough manager created by ordinance and election, for powers and duties, for other offices not incompatible and for organization of commission; and, in taxation and finance, further providing for preparation of budget.