House Bill 668 Printer's Number 0629
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending the act of May 31, 1945 (P.L.1198, No.418), known as the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act, further providing for Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board.
