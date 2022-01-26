House Bill 1868 Printer's Number 2652
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for military and veterans' licensure.
