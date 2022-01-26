Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 0714

PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to home rule and optional plan government, further providing for definitions, providing for appointment of government study commission in distressed municipality and further providing for first meeting of commission, for function and duty of commission, for hearings and public forums, for report of findings and recommendations, for limitation on enactment of ordinance or filing of petition and for limitation on municipal powers.