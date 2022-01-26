Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 0132
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in general budget implementation, further providing for Department of Human Services.
