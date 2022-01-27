Virtual Court Appearances Saves Client's Money & Makes Niche for Renowned Bankruptcy Law Specialist Charles Daff

California's Renowned Bankruptcy Law Specialist - Charles Daff

Remote Office and Client Video Conference takes on New Era in 2022 for Charles Daff

If you're overwhelmed by debt, you're not alone. Let's work together toward a solution that can set you up for success.” — Bankruptcy Law Specialist - Charles Daff

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles W. Daff is a Certified Bankruptcy Specialist by The State Bar of California with over 43 years of experience as an attorney for debtors and creditors. Daff's proactive approach provides legal services through technology's remote office servicing more clients at reduced costs. The bankruptcy court has adopted video court appearances or authorized telephonic court appearances for attorneys and clients. The effect for clients is that they can attend bankruptcy court hearings remotely with easy accessibility.

"While there is no substitute sometimes for the in person office conference, the technology for a client video conference has come in to its own. This has resulted in reduced time and costs for both the attorney and client," explains Daff.

Daff has found that handling bankruptcy cases virtually means that clients do not have to travel or take off work for an appointment at his office or attend a court hearing. The bankruptcy court likewise has expanded its accessibility and transparency to the bankruptcy process, itself.

Charles W. Daff Professional office is located in Santa Ana, California. He proudly advises residents of Orange County, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles. Daff, currently a Chapter 7 Panel Trustee in the Riverside Division with over 33 years of experience, represents clients in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California in all of its Divisions. He is a member of the State Bar of California, the Orange County Bar Association, (and its Commercial and Bankruptcy Section), National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, Orange County Bankruptcy Forum, Inland Empire Bankruptcy Forum, and American Bankruptcy Institute, and National Association of Bankruptcy Trustees.

"We have been working with Charles for quite some time on a more complicated (to me) case. He is always responsive and honestly has provided services above and beyond the call. He has helped us with accurate information that has been instrumental in making large decisions more manageable. He has been able to give us clear advise that has helped reduce stress. I recommend him, period," states Brian, an anonymous client of Charles Daff.

