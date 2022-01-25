Post Session Report :: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

SR 220 PN 1349 (K. Ward) – The resolution allows Senators to participate remotely until Feb. 28, 2022, if the Senator has submitted to the President Pro Tempore a written request, signed by a licensed physician, attesting to the fact that the Senator or an immediate family member residing in the same household has a physical condition which places that individual at greater risk of substantial harm to the individual’s physical health if exposed to COVID 19.

A vote of 45-4 was recorded.

SB 806, PN 1105 (Yaw) – Amends the act of July 20, 1979 (Oil and Gas – Leases to Remove or Recover) by defining “division order” as an agreement signed by a royalty owner directing the distribution of proceeds from the sale of oil, gas, casing head gas or other related hydrocarbons. The order shall direct and authorize the payor to make payment for products taken in accordance with the lease at the royalty owner’s share established by the division order.

Amendment A03536 (Muth) – The amendment provides that a resolution or settlement of a civil action to recovery unpaid royalties under the Oil and Gas Lease act may not include any non-disclosure agreement.

The amendment failed by a vote of 30-19.

Amendment A03466 (Yaw) – The amendment makes changes to the structure of the statute to:

1) clarify the existing statutory language is for oil, natural gas ad natural gas liquids from a conventional formation, and

2) thereafter, add the language for transparency of payment information to royalty owners for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from an unconventional formation as set forth in the original bill.

The amendment revives the parts of the existing statute that is information related to the conventional formation, but that the bill had removed.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-0 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

HB 979, PN 1706 (Dowling) – The bill clarifies the scope of the Commonwealth’s preemption of municipal firearms ordinances, further provides for the types of judicial relief that are eligible to a person challenging a municipal firearm ordinance, and expands the list of individuals and entities that have standing to challenge municipal firearm ordinances.

Amendment A03454 (Collett) – The amendment adds an exception to the prohibition on the municipal regulation of firearms to authorize municipalities to regulate the possession, transfer or transportation of firearms in municipal buildings, parks and vehicles.

The amendment failed by a vote of 32-17. A vote of 32-17 was recorded on the bill.

HB 1122, PN 1170 (Gillespie) – The legislation amends Title 34 (Game) by providing for a volunteer instructor license. The bill creates a volunteer instructor license, which can be issued to an individual who meets all the following:

Is a resident of this Commonwealth.

Is certified by the PA Game Commission as qualified to teach any of the hunter or trapper education curricula offered by the commission.

Amendment A03476 (Laughlin) – The amendment adds language to make changes to the organization of the PA Game Commission.

The amendment changes the composition of the commission from Eight Districts to Nine Districts.

District 9 is created with select counties currently in District 7 and District 8 that share similar geographical features and similar wildlife habitats.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 253, PN 1633 (Owlett) – An Act establishing a task force on the opioid abuse epidemic’s impact on children and providing for powers and duties of the task force.

A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.